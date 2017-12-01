QHS basketball discusses Covey's 7 Habits

Members of the team spoke with students on Friday.

Local students got a special lesson about leadership and staying positive on Friday.

Members of the Quincy High School basketball team visited students at Madison Elementary in Quincy. They talked about Stephen Covey's 7 Habits of Highly Effective People and focused on what's called "sharpening the saw", which deals with balancing physical, social, mental and spiritual needs.

"[We have] basketball players, athletes out to communicate with kids the importance of anything." Coach Andy Douglas said. "It doesn't matter if it's Covey's 7 Habits. We're talking about sharpening the saw today. Those kids are sponges. They're willing to learn."

Douglas also said having kids take on more leadership roles is a great thing for the community.