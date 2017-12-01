Hannibal man gets over 30 years in prison

A man was sentenced to 39 years in prison Friday for a 2016 shooting in Hannibal, according to the prosecutor.

Carl Emerson was arrested in March of 2016 after police said he shot three teens at a party. He was found guilty by a jury in October of assault in the 1st degree, armed criminal action and two counts of assault in the 2nd degree.

In a news release, Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton stated Emerson was expected to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence. Clayton released the following statement:

I asked for a higher sentence than what the defendant received but overall I’m satisfied with the outcome. The defendant is twenty-one years old now and will serve over 30 years in prison for what he did. My hope was to ensure he would never be released back into the community by my request of a lengthier sentence. The community can have confidence knowing that persons that commit gun violence will face severe consequences.”

The case was tried in Monroe County following a change of venue request.