Hannibal man gets over 30 years in prison

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said several burglary reports came in Friday near Quincy.More >>
A second person was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting Wednesday in Hannibal, according to Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton.More >>
A man was sentenced to 39 years in prison Friday for a 2016 shooting in Hannibal, according to the prosecutor.More >>
A Bushnell, Illinois, man was arrested on theft charges Thursday, according to McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker.More >>
The Palmyra Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle break-ins this week, according to the chief.More >>
Hannibal Police reported officers were looking for a second suspect Thursday in connection with a shooting the night before.More >>
Charges were filed in connection to a shooting Wednesday night in Hannibal, according to Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton.More >>
Authorities say an Adams County man faces multiple charges after a report of child abuse led deputies to discovering a hydro-cannabis grow.More >>
A man was arrested Monday for alleged home repair fraud conducted in McDonough County, the sheriff reported.More >>
The McDonough County Sheriff's Office reported a Bushnell, Illinois, man faces a burglary charge after his arrest Wednesday.More >>
