Blessing opens up Canton health clinic

Getting access to healthcare can be tough in rural parts of the Tri-States, but a local healthcare provider hopes a new walk-in clinic will help change that.

The Blessing Health System Convenient Care Clinic in Canton, Missouri, is now officially open inside the County Market grocery store.

The clinic offers care for minor injuries and illnesses. Medical Director Dr. Joseph Lane said on Friday that the clinic provides more healthcare access to the area, which can save some residents a trip to Quincy.

"We want to make sure that we're providing convenient care to the community, and providing better access to the community, because sometimes in rural areas it's very difficult to get to healthcare," Dr. Lane said.

Lane also added that if you have a serious emergency like chest pains, you should call 9-1-1-.

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

It is only closed on Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.