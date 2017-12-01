Second arrest made in Hannibal shooting investigation

Authorities at the scene of the shooting.

A second person was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting Wednesday in Hannibal, according to Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton.

Clayton reported the arrest in an email Friday afternoon. Details, including the suspect's identity, were not available.

Authorities said one man was injured in the shooting that occurred near 2500 Broadway at approximately 8:47 p.m.

Police said Tion Dorsey, 28 of Mexico, Missouri, was arrested Wednesday night and charged Thursday.

The Hannibal Police Department reported Thursday that Myron Mahaney, 18 of Hannibal, was still at large and was being sought by HPD officers.

Clayton gave no indication the second individual was Mahaney or not.