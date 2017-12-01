Jet service begins in Quincy

Mayor Kyle Moore goes through security ahead of the first jet service flight.

The first flight of jet service took off from the Quincy Regional Airport on Friday.

This is the beginning of a two-year deal with SkyWest. One of the first people on the flight was Mayor Kyle Moore. He said a lot of excitement has been building.

"Our business community is excited about it," Moore said. "There's a lot of companies who could not fly on our previous carrier because they only had one pilot."

Also the amount of flights residents can take will more than double with flight options to Chicago O'Hare.

"There are over 1,000 daily flights out of Chicago O'Hare compared to about 250 out of St. Louis," Moore explained. "So literally, from Quincy the world will be at your fingertips."

Marcel Wagner with Great River Economic Development Foundation said area businesses wanted this change as it allows for more direct flights for business meetings.

"When you look at what companies like ADM have done in moving some of their corporate locations to Chicago, it's the service," Wagner said. "They're major customers."

Residents on the other hand have mixed feelings as many liked going to St. Louis to fly on Southwest Airlines, a carrier not at O'Hare.

"I'll definitely give it a chance next year, at least for a couple flights here and there just to see the convenience of it or not," Anand Sangoi said.

Moore said the ultimate goal is to grow, but expectations need to remain low at first.

"In my term alone, ridership to St. Louis was down 20 percent," Moore added. "Now's our chance to show the major carriers that Quincy can be a hub."

The full schedule kicks off on Monday with flights leaving Quincy at 8:08 a.m. and 6:23 p.m. Mayor Moore also said with SkyWest having gates in cities like Denver and Atlanta, high usage could grow flight options more.

If you would like to get tickets you can visit United.com. You can also find out more information about Quincy Regional Airport by going here.