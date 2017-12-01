Local clinic raises awareness about World AIDS Day

The Family Planning and STD Clinic said education and testing is important to combat HIV and AIDS

Friday was World Aids Day and the Family Planning and STD Clinic in Quincy said the best way to combat HIV and AIDS is for more people to be educated and tested.

They offer testing and treatment for $60. Nurses said it's also important for the public to understand the symptoms.

"They're more like flu like symptoms," said LeeAnn Clark, the clinic coordinator. "If you have an unexplained fever, any muscle aches and joints, sore throat, or any swollen lymph nodes and it's been going on for a while, definitely go see your provider, because those could be more than just the flu. And make sure if you've never had a HIV tested in your life to definitely get that done."

Clark said education and testing are the big reasons why the number of people with HIV and AIDS are very low for Adams County, compared to other areas in Illinois.

