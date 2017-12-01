Warmer temperatures helping local farmers

Hoerr said he has been able to get more stuff done out in the field than normal due to warmer temperatures.

Local farmers said they are taking full advantage of these warmer temperatures in the Tri-States.

Marion County Farmer Brent Hoerr said the warmer temperatures mean he can get extra work done outside such as cleaning out ditches and planting cover crops, which helps him prepare for next year's growing season.

Hoerr said this warm weather also gives cover crops more time to grow, which will help replenish the soil and create a better harvest next year.

"I planted quite a few acres of cover crop and they're growing good now," said Hoerr. "This warm temperature helps them get established, so that will help for next spring to work them in."

Hoerr said once it starts raining and colder temperatures settle, work in the fields will slow down