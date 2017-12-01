QU women's volleyball team visits local school

Students at Quincy Junior High School got to spend part of their day with local college athletes on Friday.

The women's volleyball team from Quincy University went through different drills and techniques with the students. The head coach said volleyball is not prevalent in Quincy and hopes this experience will spark an interest in volleyball for some students.

"For a lot of my girls, they had started volleyball when they were 6, 7," said Abby Moser the head coach for the volleyball team. "So, these kids are a little bit older than that. To be able to come and teach them the fundamentals of the sport that they love. It's really just giving back to it."

Their teacher, Charlye Long, said this was a fun way for students to spend the day with their role models.