String of burglaries reported near Quincy

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said several burglary reports came in early Friday morning near Quincy.

The burglaries reported were located in the Lancaster Lane area, which is southeast of Quincy.  Authorities said they believed the burglaries happened between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Friday morning.

They said the criminals broke into garages and got into unlocked cars inside.

Residents in the area say the thieves made off with tools and Christmas presents, among other things.

No arrests have been reported.

