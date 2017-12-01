Quincy Fire Department seeks candidates

Help wanted. That's the message from the Quincy Fire Department and if you want to work there, training for testing started Friday.

There are applications and test preparation manuals now available. If you want the job, you have to take a physical test before a written test February 17. Deputy Chief Steve Salrin says the department hopes to see a lot of interest.

"We definitely encourage minorities and females to apply," Salrin said. "We're looking to try to increase our staffing with that and be more diverse."

If you were part of the candidate pool before and want to be considered now, you must retake the exams, You can pick up preparation manuals at Quincy City Hall. Applications must be sent by February 2. If you have any questions, you can call Central Station at 217-228-4459.

You can find more details by going here.