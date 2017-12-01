Christkindle Market kicks off in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Christkindle Market kicks off in Quincy

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Those looking for some holiday fun in downtown Quincy are encouraged to stop by the Washington Theater this weekend.

The Christkindle market started Friday night with roughly 300 people in attendance. The event sponsored by Quincy Medical Group features over 25 vendors selling holiday themed gifts, and is a great way to support local businesses during the holiday season.

The market will be open from 9 to 5 on Saturday and 11 to 3 on Sunday. There will be a $3 entry fee, but kids 12 and under will get in for free.
 

