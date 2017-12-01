Smoke fills Quincy home - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Smoke fills Quincy home

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A heating light caused a Quincy home to fill with smoke earlier tonight.

The Quincy Fire Department was called out to 1308 Daniel Court around 5:00 Friday night. 

When crews arrived on scene they saw smoke coming from the roof. They eventually found the source of the hot spot to be in the attic, which was caused by a heat light in one of the bathrooms. 

"They had to even shut it off several hours before but apparently it got very hot and scorched some of the rafters up there so it smoldered for several hours," said Quincy Fire Department Assistant Chief Tom Bentley. 

Bentley says this is another example on why it's important to be careful with heating sources this time of year. 

