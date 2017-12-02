Second man charged in Hannibal shooting

Authorities at the scene of the shooting.

A second man has been charged in connection with a Wednesday night shooting in Hannibal, according to the prosecutor.

Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton said on Saturday, that Myron S. Mahaney, 18, of Hannibal, was being charged with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action.

The probable cause statement filed in the case stated officers responded Wednesday to the 2500 block of Broadway for a firearm call. It stated they found a 56-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper arm area.

The document stated multiple shell casings were found on the ground. It stated they also found numerous bullet holes in nearby homes and vehicles.

Witnesses at the scene identified Tion S. Dorsey and Mahaney as suspects in the shooting, according to the probable cause statement.

Authorities said they found the vehicle that left the scene of the shooting later in Ralls County. They reported Dorsey was in the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Dorsey was charged with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action. According to the probable cause, Dorsey told police Mahaney shot at the victim.

The probable cause stated Mahaney was taken into custody Friday. It stated Mahaney admitted to police that he fired at the victim and other witnesses.

