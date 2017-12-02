Local kids shop with cops

The event took place at Kmart in Quincy.

Members of the Quincy Police Department spent part of Saturday morning helping kids from Cheerful Home pick out gifts for Christmas.

"It's just a good time being able to give back to the community." Sgt. Chad Scott said. "The kids really enjoy interacting with us, and buying gifts for their parents and their brothers and sisters."

The event started in 1986, and it pairs kids with officers, allowing them to go throughout Kmart, checking off their Christmas lists. It's something kids say they truly cherish.

"I got a lightning McQueen, and a baby toy for my baby brother." Trae Bowen said. "And I got a basketball for my Dad."

"(I got) stuff for my Mom and for my sisters." Dalton Cox said. "It's going great."

Scott also said being able to help kids pick out gifts for themselves and their families is something the department looks forward to every year.

"They may not be able to had they not attended this, and it's just a fun time wrapping presents with them, and giving them a little Christmas cheer." Scott said.

Members of the Police Benevolent, and Protective Association Unit took part in Saturday's event, as well as the department's civilian staff.