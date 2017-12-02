Ring-A-Bell Run raises money for Christmas Campaign - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Ring-A-Bell Run raises money for Christmas Campaign

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Area runners and walkers got a chance to go 3.1 miles for a good cause on Saturday.

The 5th annual Ring-A-Bell Run 5k took place in Quincy Saturday morning. 

Kroc Center Assistant Marketing Manager Adam Duesterhaus said it was the biggest crowd the events seen in recent years. 

Around 200 runners and walkers participated, and they raised money for the Salvation Army Christmas Campaign.

"This is just another way for revenue to go to the Christmas campaign." Duesterhaus said. "It's a fun way for the family to be involved. All ages can be involved, 1 to 92. And it's a great fundraiser for us."

Duesterhaus added that the plan is to continue the tradition next year as well.

