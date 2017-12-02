Hundreds of toys delivered on motorcycles for Christmas

Toys will be handed out to kids in the Quincy and Hannibal region.

Dozens of riders participated in the run down Broadway.

Motorcycle owners were collecting toys and looking good in their Harley's at the same time.

The Christmas Toy Run on Saturday afternoon helped the Salvation Army's Christmas Toy Town programs in Quincy and Hannibal.

The bikes in Quincy rode from 52nd and Oak to the Kroc center on 4th and Vermont. The goal is put a smile on every kids face this holiday season.

"Great group of men and women who have over the years given us hundreds of thousands of toys," Maj. Andrew Miller with the Salvation Army said. "I believe today, they are giving us 180 toys to give to our people in Hannibal or Quincy."

Toy Runs have become a part of many HOG (Harley Owners Group) chapters world-wide and often include hundreds of motorcycles.