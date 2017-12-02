The Train Club host annual open house

Organizers said this is a great event for all ages. A kids learns how to control one of the trains.

First place train module is on display at the Train Club's annual open house.

The Train Club hosted their open house this weekend at the Good Samaritan Home in Quincy.

On Saturday, dozens of families saw different types of trains.

One of the train track layouts on display is a design from Dave Scharnhorst.

Organizers said it took him 25 years to complete and it won first place at the National TrainFest Rail Road Show.

Members of the club said you can control a few trains and it's fun for people of all ages.

"For a lot of the older people that come down and enjoy the show, there's a lot of reminiscing about, I remember when that depot was there,' or taking the old time trains rides," said Scharnhorst

The open house will continue Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 pm.