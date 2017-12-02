Families enjoy Christmas Parade in Hannibal - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Families enjoy Christmas Parade in Hannibal

Lights and floats on display at Christmas Parade in Hannibal.
Families getting into the Christmas Spirit in Hannibal.
Hundreds lined the streets in downtown Hannibal.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The bright lights were up for the annual Christmas parade in Downtown Hannibal Saturday evening.

Hundreds of people came out to enjoy all of the floats and the lights, and members of the WGEM News team were there too. 

We were collecting toys for Toys for Tot and we want to thank everyone who handed us toys during the parade. 

