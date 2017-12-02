Local organizations raise money for Honor Flight in 2018

After a lot of success in 2017 with the Great River Honor Flight, more organizations are giving to help vets travel to our nation's capital next year.

The Great River Road Harley Davidson gave the honor flight $297.

The money was raised at their annual chili cook off fundraiser a few weeks ago.

The next flight will be the first flight in April 2018.

More than 1,400 local vets have taken their flight.