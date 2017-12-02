Local organizations raise money for Honor Flight in 2018 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local organizations raise money for Honor Flight in 2018

Posted:
Check presented to the great river honor flight. Check presented to the great river honor flight.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

After a lot of success in 2017 with the Great River Honor Flight, more organizations are giving to help vets travel to our nation's capital next year. 

The Great River Road Harley Davidson gave the honor flight $297.

The money was raised at their annual chili cook off fundraiser a few weeks ago.

The next flight will be the first flight in April 2018.

More than 1,400 local vets have taken their flight. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.