Two cars catch fire in Quincy

Quincy firefighters responded to two separate car fires Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Assistant Chief Bernard Vahlkamp with the Quincy Fire Department said they responded to 3501 State St. at 11:43 Saturday night for a car on fire. Vahlkamp said when crews arrived a pickup truck was on fire. No one was in the vehicle.

Vahlkamp said just hours later at 2:48 Sunday morning, another pickup truck was on fire at the corner of 11th and Chestnut. Vahlkamp said the truck was near a garage and a house. Both received minor siding damage from the fire.

Vahlkamp said both fires are suspicious because both trucks were parked in the street unattended. He said it is unclear if the fire are related. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information about either fire you are asked to call Quincy Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.