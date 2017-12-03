Suspect arrested and two others injured in Quincy stabbing

Police said a suspect has been arrested and two men are being treated for injuries after a stabbing in Quincy on Sunday afternoon.

In a pres release, police said they were dispatched to 1804 Jacqueline Drive on a report of a disturbance where someone had been stabbed.

Police said an officer stopped a vehicle leaving the scene and located two men with knife wounds.

One man had lacerations to his neck, arm, and chest, according to police. The other man had been stabbed in his arm.

The two were treated at Blessing Hospital and the injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect also had a cut to his. Police arrested 23-year-old Jonathon Watson for aggravated battery and was placed in Adams County Jail.

During the investigation, 21-year-old Kerry Talburt was arrested on a failure to appear warrant for manufacture/delivery of cannabis.

Police also arrested 18-year-old Dison Bainter for possession of cannabis and 38-year-old Zana Owlsey for interfering with an officer.