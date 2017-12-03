Rollover crash knocks down pole in West Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Rollover crash knocks down pole in West Quincy

Posted:
Rollover crash (Photo by: Brandon Hawk) Rollover crash (Photo by: Brandon Hawk)
Close up of the rollover. (Photo by: Brandon Hawk) Close up of the rollover. (Photo by: Brandon Hawk)
WEST QUINCY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash in West Quincy early Sunday morning. 

According to the crash report, 26-year-old Tevin Lewis made a right turn on US-24 and hit a van. 

After striking the van, troopers said Lewis' vehicle hit a utility pole and overturned into a ditch. 

No one was injured and the vehicles had significant damage.

The crash report stated that it is unknown if Lewis was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.