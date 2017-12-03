Rollover crash knocks down pole in West Quincy

Close up of the rollover. (Photo by: Brandon Hawk)

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash in West Quincy early Sunday morning.

According to the crash report, 26-year-old Tevin Lewis made a right turn on US-24 and hit a van.

After striking the van, troopers said Lewis' vehicle hit a utility pole and overturned into a ditch.

No one was injured and the vehicles had significant damage.

The crash report stated that it is unknown if Lewis was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.