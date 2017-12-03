Antique sale attracts customers to old school

The gym has been turned into a venue for vendors and other events

The New London Old School Market held its Christmas in The Country Craft Show Saturday and Sunday.

Dozens of vendors showed off homemade crafts, antiques and home decor, all designed to get shoppers into the Christmas Spirit. Owner Jackson Bishop hopes a busy holiday weekend will help business in the future.

"Anytime we can get new people, new faces into the building to see what's happening all the time, is very important," Bishop said. "We have such an eclectic mix. The building is 34,000 square feet, so it makes a real unique shopping experience for people to come out and see."

The market just opened in June. Bishop bought the school at an auction just over a year ago. They will be open everyday until Christmas.