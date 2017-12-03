Ursa Retreat House breaks ground on addition

The Ursa Retreat House broke ground Sunday on an new expansion that will add rooms and a shelter for campers.

Lisa Blickhan has two kids that go to the Ursa Retreat House during the summer and she's excited to see the retreat house expand so more kids can enjoy it.

"The fellowship with their friends and the togetherness," Blickhan said. "You don't have a cell phone in your face the whole time so you can actually experience things instead of just being on social media all the time."

Board President Brennan Reed said they have been fund raising for about two years between the 17 churches that own the camp, raising about $70,000. That's enough to start construction and add room for about 30 beds for campers.

"The goal is not only to build a Christian life style and fellowship, but also they play games, they paddle board, they are on the lake fishing," Reed said.

Not only will the expansion provide more room, but an added level of safety for the campers.

"It's a new structure that will also have refuge in chase of inclement storms," Reed said. "You can imagine having 50 to 60 campers out here in the summer and a terrible storm comes up, where do they go with the kids? Now we have a place."

And for parents, having the added safety feature allows them to relax and be worry-free while their kids are having fun.

"Just to know that you don't have to rush out here and that they'll be able to go to a basement and to a safe shelter, it'll be nice not to have that added worry," Blickhan said.

Construction should begin within the next few weeks and officials hope it will be complete by the end of May, just in time for the summer camps.