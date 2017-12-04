Person arrested for pulling a weapon on a tow operator in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Person arrested for pulling a weapon on a tow operator in Quincy

Map of where Rancho Vista trailer Park is in Quincy. Map of where Rancho Vista trailer Park is in Quincy.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A person was arrested Sunday after pulling a weapon at a local towing company employee in Quincy.

Adams County Sheriff's Deputies said the company was towing an illegally parked vehicle in Rancho Vista trailer park at 3737 North 24th St. 

Deputies said the owner of the vehicle came out of a residence and confronted the tow operator. 

During the altercation, a weapon was displayed by the owner of the vehicle, according to deputies. 

The vehicle eventually drove away with the cable of the tow truck still attached to the vehicle, causing minor damage to the tow truck. 

Deputies said the owner of the vehicle was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. 

No name was released at this time. 

