Strong storms possible in the Tri-States

It may be December but Tri-State residents could see some strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and evening.

WGEM Meteorologist Kevin Shive said the National Weather Service placed the Tri-States under slight and marginal risks of severe weather. He said the storms are expected to start moving through the area after 3 p.m.

"Right now it looks like winds will be the main threat with any severe storms, but I am not ready to rule out an isolated tornado or large hail at this time," Shive said. "Make sure you have your weather radios plugged in and ready just in case."

Shive said the storm chances should subside Monday night around 8 p.m.

Check here for the latest watches and warnings. For more information and weather tools, go to WGEM.com/Weather.

SEVERE WEATHER CLASSIFICATIONS

MARGINAL RISK : Isolated severe storms are possible, limited in duration or intensity. Winds up to 60 mph, hail up to one inch, low tornado risk.

SLIGHT RISK : Scattered severe storms possible, short-lived, some isolated intense storms possible. One or two tornadoes, wind damage potential, hail.

ENHANCED RISK : Numerous severe storms possible. Potential for wind and hail damage and a few tornadoes.

MODERATE RISK : Widespread severe storms likely, long-lived, widespread and intense. Strong tornadoes, widespread wind damage and destructive hail.

HIGH RISK : Widespread severe storms expected, long-lived, widespread and "particularly intense." Tornado outbreak.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS EXPLAINED

TORNADO WATCH : Conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in your area. Remain alert for approaching storms.

TORNADO WARNING : A tornado is imminent (based on weather radar information) or has been sighted by spotters. If a tornado warning is issued for your area - move to your predesignated. place of safety. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY!

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH : Conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms with damaging straight-line (downburst) winds and/or large hail.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING : Severe thunderstorms with damaging straight-line winds and/or large hail are imminent or are occurring.

WHERE TO GO IN SEVERE WEATHER