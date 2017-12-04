2 arrested on drug charges

The Clark County Sheriff's Office reported two people were arrested last week on multiple drug charges as part of an ongoing investigation.

In a news release Monday, Sheriff Shawn Webster said Cody B. Ridgely, 39, and Brandi R. Ridgely, 43, both of Kahoka, were arrested on two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Webster stated his office, along with Missouri State Highway Patrol, Northeast Missouri Task Force and Kahoka Police Department, executed a search warrant Nov. 21 at the residence of Cody Ridgely and Brandi Ridgely, located at 272 Murphy St. in Kahoka. He stated during the search, they seized meth, non-prescribed prescription pills and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities reported Cody Ridgely was arrested Thursday in Fort Madison, Iowa, by the Lee County Sheriff's Office. They said he was being held at the Lee County Detention Center waiting for extradition on a $35,000 cash-only bond.

Brandi Ridgely was also arrested Thursday in Fort Madison, according to Webster. He stated she was also awaiting extradition on a $35,000 cash-only bond.