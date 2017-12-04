Hardee's locations in Hannibal, Quincy close up - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hardee's locations in Hannibal, Quincy close up

Equipment outside of the Hardee's at 12th and Jefferson in Quincy.
Sign from one of the locations in Hannibal taken down Monday morning.
Equipment outside one of the locations.
Closed sign at the Hannibal Hardee's at 4729 McMasters.

Two more Tri-State Hardee's locations were closed for good recently.

The two stores include one located at 12th and Jefferson in Quincy and one at 4729 McMasters Ave. in Hannibal. Crews were at both locations Monday were seen removing equipment from the buildings.

Both stores had signs on doors stating they were closed.

Employees at each store declined to comment on the closures. WGEM News also reached out to each store by phone, but calls were not answered.

It's unclear at this time what prompted the closures.

Pittsfield Mayor John Hayden said the Hardee's location there was also shut down last week. He said the closure came as a surprise.

"They didn't tell anyone," Hayden said. "They just came in and moved everything out." 

The Hardee's location in Macomb was also closed just last month.

