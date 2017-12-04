Traffic stop nets two drug arrests

Two Clarksville, Missouri, residents were arrested in McDonough County on drug charges following a traffic stop early Monday morning, according to authorities.

McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker stated in a news release that the traffic stop was conducted on Highway 41, at the south end of Bushnell, at 2 a.m. He stated the vehicle crossed the center line twice.

VanBrooker stated a K-9 was brought in and "hit" on the vehicle. He stated a search led to the seizure of two grams of cocaine, two used syringes and other items with suspected cocaine on them.

Authorities reported the driver, Courtney L. Griffith, 40, and the passenger, Jacob M. Grover, 29, were placed under arrest. VanBrooker stated each suspect was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The news release stated Griffith and Grover were lodged in the McDonough County Jail.