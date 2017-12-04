Report: Quincy spent thousands of tax dollars at conference

A new report accused Quincy city leaders of partying on the taxpayers' dime while attending a municipal conference in Chicago.

The report stated that through Freedom of Information Act requests, it was determined Quincy spent $17,823.76 at the Illinois Municipal League's annual conference. INN stated that out of two dozen municipalities that they reviewed, Quincy spent the most.

According to the report, Mayor Kyle Moore, along with 12 city staff members, elected officials and alderman, attended the three-day conference. It stated more than $11,000 of the total was for lodging at the Hilton Chicago, where the conference was held.

The report stated Quincy sent more people than any other municipality. It stated the conference costs $310 for registration for each attendee, bringing the total payout to IML to $4,680.

“This is exactly, exactly why people are so upset,” Adam Andrzejewski, chief executive officer at Openthebooks.com, told INN. “What’s the public purpose to send 13 officials basically to a big party at a fancy hotel to drink and eat on the taxpayer dime? It’s taxpayer abuse, plain and simple.”

INN reported Moore's office did not respond to requests for comment.

The report comes as Quincy council members were expected to discuss a potential 7.73 percent property tax rate increase Monday night. Alderman approved a Truth in Taxation resolution last week.

People who own a $100,000 home would have to pay an estimated increase of just more than $25 in taxes.

Click here to read the INN report.

