Meyer out as QND volleyball coach

Quincy Notre Dame head volleyball coach Rich Meyer will not return to lead the Raiders in any capacity in 2018 QND athletic director Bill Connell announced via email Monday afternoon.



Meyer spent seven season as the head coach of the QND volleyball program. In a phone conversation with WGEM Sports, Meyer said that the decision for him not to return was "purely their choice."



Meyer said he was called in to the school at 1:00p.m. on Monday and was then made aware that he would not be returning to the team.



During his seven seasons with the Raiders Meyer lead the team to a state championship in 2011, four regional titles, three sectional tiles and, most recently, lead the team to a runner-up finish at the Class 2A state tournament in 2017.



Meyer collected his 800th career win as a head coach during the 2017 season and compiled a record of (204-59-1) while at QND.



In a press release Connell said, "We appreciate Coach Meyer’s dedication to our program and wish him well with his future endeavors."



The school will begin a search for a new coach in the near future.