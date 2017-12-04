Fort Madison man charged with attempted murder

A Fort Madison man was charged with attempted murder following a stabbing last week, according to police.

According to a news release Monday, authorities responded Tuesday to Fort Madison Community Hospital at approximately 2:40 a.m. for a report of a possible stabbing.

The release stated officers initially weren't able to figure what happened. But in the following days, authorities said the victim was able to articulate that he was stabbed once in the back.

Authorities said the investigation led to an arrest warrant for Michael A. Pauly, 26, of Fort Madison, for attempted murder.

According to the release, authorities went to the North Lee County Courthouse on Thursday after learning Pauly was attending a hearing on another matter. As he left the courtroom, the release stated he was arrested.

Pauly was placed in the Lee County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison on the attempted murder charge.