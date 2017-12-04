Fort Madison man charged with attempted murder - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fort Madison man charged with attempted murder

Posted:
FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

A Fort Madison man was charged with attempted murder following a stabbing last week, according to police.

According to a news release Monday, authorities responded Tuesday to Fort Madison Community Hospital at approximately 2:40 a.m. for a report of a possible stabbing.

The release stated officers initially weren't able to figure what happened. But in the following days, authorities said the victim was able to articulate that he was stabbed once in the back.

Authorities said the investigation led to an arrest warrant for Michael A. Pauly, 26, of Fort Madison, for attempted murder.

According to the release, authorities went to the North Lee County Courthouse on Thursday after learning Pauly was attending a hearing on another matter. As he left the courtroom, the release stated he was arrested.

Pauly was placed in the Lee County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison on the attempted murder charge.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.