Quincy raises flag in anticipation of bicentennial

Raising of the flag at the Adams County Courthouse on Monday.

This time next year, Illinois will celebrate its 200th birthday and on Monday, Quincy leaders kicked off efforts to honor the state over the 12 months.

Officials raised the bicentennial flag outside the the Adams County Courthouse in Quincy Monday afternoon.

Illinois turned 199 years old yesterday and both mayor Kyle Moore and the chairman of the Adams County Board said Quincy has made a big impact on Illinois' history.

"There's a lot of people from early on from Quincy that are in the history books for inventions, for businesses, things of that nature. Quincy and Adams County played a very important role in the early development of Illinois."

Organizers said Adams County was one of 72 of the state's 102 counties to raise the Bicentennial Flag this afternoon.