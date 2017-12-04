Winter safety tips for your pets

Local veterinarian said if your pet has to stay outside make sure the water stays fresh and not frozen.

With winter-like temperatures expected this week, a local veterinarian is offering some tips to keep pets safe.

Dr. Joanne Klingele said you should bring pets inside or in the garage if you can. If you have to leave them outside, Klingele said have a dog house or shelter facing away from the wind and make sure your pet's water is fresh and not frozen.

She also warns that you should keep pets away from space heaters.

"If you are bringing your pets into your household and you have space heaters, be extremely careful," said Klingele. "They are not always aware and they can knock them over or they lay too close and they can literally burn themselves. So, space heaters not even in the outside areas where they are staying. We just tell people don't do it."

Klingele adds if you have a cat, make sure they are not under your car's hood before starting it.