The Better Business Bureau is warning people to be careful when buying gift cards for anyone this holiday.

Mara Clingingsmith, with the BBB in Quincy, said make sure the seal of the gift card's package is intact.

"When you are in a store and you have these big displays with these gift cards, make sure that you are purchasing one that is protected or sometimes go to the back of the rack of them," said Clingingsmith. "Or go to customer service and say, 'Hey can i purchase a card from you?' because they're put in a safer place where someone can't tamper with them."

She also said the pin number and most of the serial number should be cover.

"Once somebody has accessed serial number on the card and the pin they can use all the money that's on that card," said Clingingsmith. "Sometimes they will steal them, they'll load them. They'll already have all the numbers and then when you come in an purchase them, the money is gone."

Clingingsmith said you should also read the fine print to see if there are fees on the card and pass along that information to the person you're giving it to.

