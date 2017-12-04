Sny Levee waits judges decision for new assessment - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Sny Levee waits judges decision for new assessment

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Sny Levee District is asking for 34 million dollars from land owners for repairs to the levee system. Landowners and district commissioners were in court Monday to discuss objections to the assessment.

District superintendent Mike Reed said they need two new pumps to keep up with rising river levels, and repairs to part of the levee to stop seep water from coming through. Some land owners say the added cost would hurt their bottom line.

"They're going to allow the debt to be paid off over twelve years," land owner Richard Stamp said. "For me personally, that takes three years of our total farm income. Not profit, all of it. I can't afford it and I don't know anyone who can."

Other landowners said they would like to see other alternatives to fix the problem before spending so much money. Reed said larger pumps are the only option to fix the problem.

"We looked at using smaller pump stations and smaller pumps, but there was no real benefit to that," Reed added. "That's why the expense is up there because of the size of the pumps we're looking at."

The amount charged to each land owner is based on elevation but could average between $220 and $240 per acre.

The judge expects to have a decision sometime next week.

