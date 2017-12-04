Allen is The People's Choice

After thousands voted online the winner for The People's Choice for WGEM Coach of the Year in High School Football is Clark County's Ethan Allen.



Last season the Indians suffered a two-win season only for Allen to lead the program to a turnaround 2017 campaign that ended in the Class 2 semifinals.



The Indians' head coach saved his best work for when it matter by keeping a team that started the season (1-4) focused on the ultimate goal. After their first five games Clark County went on to win eight straight, capturing the team's first district title since 2012 in the process.



Allen won the vote with 35 percent of the final votes cast and a feature story on the coach will appear on WGEM in the next few days.



Finishing just behind Allen was Monroe City's David Kirby and West Hancock's Travis Cook who rounded out the top three vote-getters.







