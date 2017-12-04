City of Keokuk gets approval to move along with church demolition

A judge decided to remove a temporary injunction and allow the city of Keokuk to move on with the demolition of the oldest church in Keokuk.



Judge John Linn made the decision after an hour and a half long hearing in the south lee county courthouse.

The Unitarian Church on the corner of 4th and High Street is the oldest in the city but after years of neglect, the building deteriorated fast, and the city deemed that it was not safe to occupy.

The city said they have to act fast and get it done before the weather gets bad.

"They are going to marshal their equipment, get it down here, and we will proceed," Mayor Tom Marion said. "If you look at the pictures, you can see the materials are falling off the building, and the roof is falling off the building. From our standpoint, we need to protect our citizens."

Christvision board member, Melanie Wells said she is upset with the decision from the judge but the group plans to have their lawyer Curtis Dial write up another temporary injunction.

She said she will not let Mayor Marion and the city tear down the church.