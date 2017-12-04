First day of WGEM Bucket Blitz wraps up - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

First day of WGEM Bucket Blitz wraps up

Posted:

The 33rd annual WGEM Bucket Blitz for the Salvation Army began Monday Morning. For its 33rd year, the fundraising goal is $33,000.

The first day, more than $5,000 was raised, according to Salvation Army officials.

The pouring rain didn't stop bell ringers from collecting donations, some of the volunteers were from the Quincy High School football team.

There are plenty of ways to give as well. You can make donations by cash, check or even credit card at the Bucket Blitz located 33rd and Broadway. New this year you can text to donate by texting DonateQuincy to 41444.

