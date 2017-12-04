High wind topples semi in northeast Missouri - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

High wind topples semi in northeast Missouri

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that troopers responded to reports of high wind toppling a semi in northeast Missouri Monday night.

In a crash report, the highway patrol said a strong gust of wind blew the semi into a median where it overturned. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 61 and 27, about a 1/2 mile from the highway 136 Wayland-Kahoka exit.

The crash report said the semi had moderate damage but there were no details on any injuries.

