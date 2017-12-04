High wind topples semi in northeast Missouri

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that troopers responded to reports of high wind toppling a semi in northeast Missouri Monday night.



In a crash report, the highway patrol said a strong gust of wind blew the semi into a median where it overturned. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 61 and 27, about a 1/2 mile from the highway 136 Wayland-Kahoka exit.



The crash report said the semi had moderate damage but there were no details on any injuries.