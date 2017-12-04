Quincy City Council discusses proposed property tax increase

Quincy City Council told residents the proposed property tax increase is because their hands are tied thanks to the state at Monday's meeting.

Aldermen sent that message during the discussion of the tax rate Monday night. 4th Ward Alderman Mike Farha says because of a law passed in 2010, cities must fund police and fire pension to a premium founded by an analyst. If a city chooses not to, the state can withhold funding supposed to be given to the city and put it to the pension.

Alderman Paul Havermale says Quincy can't fall behind.

"We cannot continue to underfund that, especially in my opinion with what we've seen with the stock market growth and other economic factors it will give us more bang for that investment in the future," Havermale said.

The Quincy tax levy goes to support the Quincy Public Library, paying off city debt and funding police and fire pension.

