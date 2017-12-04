Quincy City Council discusses proposed property tax increase - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy City Council discusses proposed property tax increase

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Mayor Kyle Moore listens during Monday's city council meeting. Mayor Kyle Moore listens during Monday's city council meeting.
Alderman Mike Rein talks during Monday's meeting. Alderman Mike Rein talks during Monday's meeting.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy City Council told residents the proposed property tax increase is because their hands are tied thanks to the state at Monday's meeting.

Aldermen sent that message during the discussion of the tax rate Monday night. 4th Ward Alderman Mike Farha says because of a law passed in 2010, cities must fund police and fire pension to a premium founded by an analyst. If a city chooses not to, the state can withhold funding supposed to be given to the city and put it to the pension.

Alderman Paul Havermale says Quincy can't fall behind.

"We cannot continue to underfund that, especially in my opinion with what we've seen with the stock market growth and other economic factors it will give us more bang for that investment in the future," Havermale said.

The Quincy tax levy goes to support the Quincy Public Library, paying off city debt and funding police and fire pension. 

Also at city council:

  • Council had a first reading on an ordinance to create a special service area using The District boundaries and set the property tax rates for those business to 23 cents per $100 of assessed value, up from 21.
  • Aldermen approved an ordinance cutting down the sick days for firefighters and some other city workers and buy back those days that have been accrued.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.