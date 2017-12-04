Quincy University shows off new TV studio - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy University shows off new TV studio

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The community got a chance to see the state-of-the-art broadcasting equipment students are now using at Quincy University.

QU held an open house showing off the new set and control room, donated by WGEM's parent company, Quincy Media Incorporated. Quincy Media officials say with so many alums working for the company, they felt it was necessary to invest in the future talent coming into their building.

Students say they were amazed by the new station and feel it will make their transition to the workforce seamless. 

"It's going to be the biggest leg up on all my competition straight out of college," Junior Shane McAdams said. "I've already worked on a professional news set, I've been to WGEM, I've seen how it work and I've done it."

"Hopefully we can spur young people on who want to go into this business and hopefully, maybe at some point, work with our company," QMI President & CEO Ralph Oakley said. 

The first show from the new set is expected to go live this Thursday.

