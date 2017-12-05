Demolition underway at Nipper Park - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Demolition underway at Nipper Park

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Demolition has begun in Nipper Park. Demolition has begun in Nipper Park.
Renovations at Nipper Park are just the beginning of a much bigger project along the riverfront. Renovations at Nipper Park are just the beginning of a much bigger project along the riverfront.
The fountain in Nipper Park has been demolished. The fountain in Nipper Park has been demolished.
The electrical house used to sit on top of these stones in Nipper Park. The electrical house used to sit on top of these stones in Nipper Park.
Nipper Park is a popular place for people to walk. Nipper Park is a popular place for people to walk.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

In a final push before cold weather hits, city officials in Hannibal are demolishing parts of Nipper Park. They say they're ahead of schedule thanks to the recent bout of warmer temperatures. 

"We've already demolished the fountain, which hasn't been used for years anyway," said Mary Lynne Richards with the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department. 

The demolition is the first step in Hannibal's Riverfront Renovation Project. 

The Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department says crews demolished the old fountain, along with the old electrical house that used to sit next to it. 

"We are ahead of schedule on this stuff because we have this nice weather, lets go ahead and do that now," said Richards. "It's just the start on a lot of renovations your going to see over the next couple of years here at the riverfront."

The Riverfront Renovation Project is expected to cost about $5-million. 

"It's going to look completely different," said Richards. "It'll be a big event space, a big green space. There will be lots of places for people to walk along the river."

Hannibal Resident Brandy Luckey says having a nice looking riverfront is something she's excited about. 

"There's something, I think, about a riverfront," said Luckey. "It just brings more people. They enjoy being able to see the river, they enjoy the park. All of it."

Richards says engineers are coming up with the design and price for the renovation project. It then has to be approved by Hannibal City Council. 



 

