New recycling guidelines in Hannibal

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

New recycling guidelines are now in place in Hannibal. 

Starting Monday, 2 Rivers Industries, Inc. will no longer accept #3, #4, #5, #6, or #7 plastics for recycling. 

The reason those types of plastics aren't allowed is because China no longer accepts those plastics due to the country's pollution problem.

Two Rivers still accepts #1 and #2 plastics, which are the most commonly recycled plastics; including soda and water bottles. 
 

