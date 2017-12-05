New recycling guidelines in Hannibal

Things like water bottles will still be accepted at 2 Rivers Industries, Inc.

Plastic recycling bins at 2 Rivers Industries, Inc. of Hannibal.

Starting Monday, 2 Rivers Industries, Inc. will no longer accept #3, #4, #5, #6, or #7 plastics for recycling.

The reason those types of plastics aren't allowed is because China no longer accepts those plastics due to the country's pollution problem.

Two Rivers still accepts #1 and #2 plastics, which are the most commonly recycled plastics; including soda and water bottles.

