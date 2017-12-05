Salvation Army Christmas Campaign funds emergency shelter - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Salvation Army Christmas Campaign funds emergency shelter

By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
The Salvation Army's Christmas Campaign is underway as the Bucket Blitz continues. The money raised will fund the many services the Salvation Army provides, including the emergency shelter.

Ernest Brokes was a recent resident of the shelter. Now, he volunteers at the food pantry with the bread line and by filling food baskets.

Brokes credited the shelter with saving his life.

"They help me out in more ways than I could have ever imagined," he stated. "Physically. Mentally. I was a wreck when I got here."

Brokes hopes that he can somehow repay the Salvation Army for all they've given him once he becomes reestablished in his personal and professional life.

"They all need funds. They all need something to help out," he said. "With this organization, if I had money, I'd be giving it, and I'll try to once I get caught up with everything."

The Bucket Blitz is located at 33rd and Broadway. Volunteers will be collecting money through Thursday evening.

