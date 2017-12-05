Woman arrested after buying pain medication - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Woman arrested after buying pain medication

Posted:
Birkemeier Birkemeier
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Authorities say a Quincy woman was arrested Monday afternoon after buying pain medication from a member of the West Central Illinois Task Force.

In a news release, M/Sgt. Patrick Frazier stated Christine Birkemeier, 50, was arrested after purchasing the pills from a WCITF inspector. He stated during a search of her vehicle, they found pain medications without valid prescriptions.

Frazier stated Birkemeier was taken to the Adams County Jail for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and theft under $500.  

The release stated the task force was assisted by the Quincy Police Department.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.