Woman arrested after buying pain medication

Authorities say a Quincy woman was arrested Monday afternoon after buying pain medication from a member of the West Central Illinois Task Force.

In a news release, M/Sgt. Patrick Frazier stated Christine Birkemeier, 50, was arrested after purchasing the pills from a WCITF inspector. He stated during a search of her vehicle, they found pain medications without valid prescriptions.

Frazier stated Birkemeier was taken to the Adams County Jail for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and theft under $500.

The release stated the task force was assisted by the Quincy Police Department.