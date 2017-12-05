Fire destroys garage, damages nearby homes - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fire destroys garage, damages nearby homes

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
The fire broke out Tuesday morning.
The heat damaged two nearby homes.
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

Fire destroyed a garage Tuesday morning in Macomb and caused damage to two nearby homes.

Crews responded to the fire at 828 S. McArthur St. at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters on scene said two nearby houses had exterior damage from the heat of the fire. 

No one was injured in the fire, according to firefighters. 

Investigators were on scene to determine the cause.

