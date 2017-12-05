Fire destroys garage, damages nearby homes

The community got a chance to see the state-of-the-art broadcasting equipment students are now using at Quincy University.More >>
Quincy City Council told residents the proposed property tax increase is because their hands are tied thanks to the stateMore >>
The 33rd annual WGEM Bucket Blitz for the Salvation Army began Monday Morning.More >>
The Sny Levee District is asking for 34 million dollars from land owners for repairs to the levee system.More >>
Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said drugs are a problem in his backyard and on top of that, the state is dealing with a high case load.More >>
A judge decided to remove a temporary injunction and allow the city of Keokuk to move on with the demolition of the oldest church in Keokuk.More >>
This time next year, Illinois will celebrate its 200th birthday and on Monday, Quincy leaders kicked off efforts to honor the state over the 12 months.More >>
The Better Business Bureau is warning people to be careful when buying gift cards for anyone this holiday.More >>
With winter-like temperatures expected this week, a local veterinarian is offering some tips to keep pets safe.More >>
