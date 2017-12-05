EF-2 tornado confirmed in northeast Missouri

Damage in Clark County following strong storms in the area Monday night. (Submitted photo)

The National Weather Service reported Tuesday that an EF-2 tornado hit in Clark County, Missouri, the night before.

The NWS survey report stated the tornado touched down at 5:13 p.m. in an open field southwest of Wayland, Missouri. It stated the tornado damaged trees and broke a couple of windows where it touched down.

The report stated the tornado moved east-northeast through a rural area.

Once the tornado approached Highway 27, it strengthened and caused EF-2 damage to power poles, the survey stated. It then hit the MoDOT facility, destroying a salt shelter and doors.

The report stated the tornado then moved across the highway and overturned a semi.

NWS reported the tornado then crossed the Des Moines River into Iowa and soon after lifted at approximately 5:28 p.m.

The report stated winds reached 115 miles per hour. The path length was estimated at 8.9 miles.

EF SCALE

EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH

EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH

EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH

EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH

EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH

EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH