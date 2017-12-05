EF-2 tornado confirmed in northeast Missouri - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

EF-2 tornado confirmed in northeast Missouri

Posted:
Damage in Clark County following strong storms in the area Monday night. (Submitted photo) Damage in Clark County following strong storms in the area Monday night. (Submitted photo)
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

The National Weather Service reported Tuesday that an EF-2 tornado hit in Clark County, Missouri, the night before.

The NWS survey report stated the tornado touched down at 5:13 p.m. in an open field southwest of Wayland, Missouri. It stated the tornado damaged trees and broke a couple of windows where it touched down.

The report stated the tornado moved east-northeast through a rural area.

Once the tornado approached Highway 27, it strengthened and caused EF-2 damage to power poles, the survey stated. It then hit the MoDOT facility, destroying a salt shelter and doors.

The report stated the tornado then moved across the highway and overturned a semi.

NWS reported the tornado then crossed the Des Moines River into Iowa and soon after lifted at approximately 5:28 p.m.

The report stated winds reached 115 miles per hour. The path length was estimated at 8.9 miles.

EF SCALE

EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH
EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH
EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH
EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH
EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH
EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.