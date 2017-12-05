QPS addressing multiple building issues - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QPS addressing multiple building issues

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

It's one of Quincy's amazing buildings, but Quincy Public School officials say a survey revealed the junior high roof is in need of replacement.

A major project is now in the works, following the school district's 10-year health life safety survey. 

"We hire architects and engineering firms to come in, look at all our schools, and look at all the safety aspects." Webb said. "They give a list of projects that need to be completed by the school district."

Webb said those projects will cost between 14 and 17 million dollars to complete.

Assistant Principal Rick Owsley said the roofing issues at the junior high mainly occur on the south side of the building. Those issues include plaster damage, and leaks when heavy rain occurs.

"Particularly on the south side of the building we're encountering some leakage that's caused plaster damage and ceiling damage, so that's certainly going to be our number one concern to solidify." Owsley said.

Webb said in addition to the roofing project, the district is looking at all other issues brought up in the survey.

"We're going to prioritize that list and then figure out how do we resource that list," Webb said. "We have ten years to complete the project so it's not an immediate need."

Owsley said he hopes the roof as well as exterior door replacements are priorities for the district.

"There's entirely too much cold air coming in, especially this time of year." Owsley said. "So we need to be conscious of how much our energy costs are, and we need to be good stewards and try to keep those energy costs down."

You can view the other issues brought up in the survey below.

