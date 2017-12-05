Gas prices expected to rise into 2018 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Gas prices expected to rise into 2018

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Gas prices are expected to rise into the new year. Gas prices are expected to rise into the new year.
WEST QUINCY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Gas prices are dipping around the country after a Thanksgiving high, but fuel experts say don't count on that to continue.

GasBuddy.com released information this week saying they anticipate the cost of fuel to drop a little, before rising close to the start of January.

They said the cause is from the "Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries", or OPEC, extending an agreement to cut back oil production.

"Nothing really surprises me, but we've been pretty fortunate over the last three months, so I guess we take it with a grain of salt and go from there." driver Ken Logue said. "You've got to have gas."

GasBuddy also said the cost of gasoline is expected to be the highest it has been in 3 years heading into the new year.

